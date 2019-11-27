Charles City man enters Alford plea to lascivious acts charges
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man accused of lascivious acts with a child has entered an Alford plea in the case.
40-year-old Shane Davis was charged in late October with lascivious acts and indecent contact with a child after being accused of having sexual contact with two minor children in July or August of this year.
Davis was scheduled to be tried on the charges on December 10th, but online court records show they he filed an Alford plea earlier this week in Floyd County District Court. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on January 21st.