Charles City man enters Alford plea on sexual abuse charge

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has entered an Alford plea on a sexual abuse charge.

A criminal complaint accused 19-year-old Bradley Eckert of sexually abusing a juvenile female in a Charles City home on March 30th of 2021. Eckert was tried on the charge back in October, but a Floyd County jury was not able to return a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared.

Eckert was scheduled to be tried once again but he entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors on Monday, agreeing to enter an Alford plea on a charge of third-degree sexual abuse.With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

According to the plea agreement, in exchange for the Alford plea, prosecutors will recommend a deferred judgment, probation, as well as registration on the sexual abuse registry. Eckert is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17th.