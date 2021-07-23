      Weather Alert

Charles City man enters Alford plea on lascivious acts charge, sentenced to probation

Jul 23, 2021 @ 11:34am

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man accused of sex crimes against minors has entered an Aflord plea and been sentenced to probation.

53-year-old Jeffrey Hitchcock was charged in February with third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child after authorities accused him of sexual contact with a 13-year-old female victim throughout 2020.

Hitchcock entered an Alford plea in April to the lascivious acts with a child charge with the sexual abuse charge being dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

District Judge Chris Foy this week sentenced Hitchcock to one year probation as part of a deferred judgment and ordered him to pay a $430 civil penalty. 

