Charles City man enters Alford plea on lascivious acts charge, sentenced to probation
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man accused of sex crimes against minors has entered an Aflord plea and been sentenced to probation.
53-year-old Jeffrey Hitchcock was charged in February with third-degree sexual abuse and lascivious acts with a child after authorities accused him of sexual contact with a 13-year-old female victim throughout 2020.
Hitchcock entered an Alford plea in April to the lascivious acts with a child charge with the sexual abuse charge being dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
District Judge Chris Foy this week sentenced Hitchcock to one year probation as part of a deferred judgment and ordered him to pay a $430 civil penalty.