Charles City man dies in prison while serving term for lascivious acts with a child

Jan 19, 2022 @ 11:31am

CORALVILLE — A Charles City man serving a sentence for lascivious acts with a child has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 65-year-old Charles Thompson died on Sunday night in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville where he had been housed due to chronic illness.

Thompson was arrested in October 2019 on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor, and assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse. A criminal complaint stated that Thompson’s victims were females between the ages of eight and 15, with the incidents happening between 2018 and 2019.

Thompson as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor and was sentenced to ten years in prison by District Judge DeDra Schroeder.

