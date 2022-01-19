Charles City man dies in prison while serving term for lascivious acts with a child
CORALVILLE — A Charles City man serving a sentence for lascivious acts with a child has died in prison.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says 65-year-old Charles Thompson died on Sunday night in a hospice room at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville where he had been housed due to chronic illness.
Thompson was arrested in October 2019 on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child, two counts of indecent contact with a child, dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor, and assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse. A criminal complaint stated that Thompson’s victims were females between the ages of eight and 15, with the incidents happening between 2018 and 2019.
Thompson as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to lascivious acts with a child and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to a minor and was sentenced to ten years in prison by District Judge DeDra Schroeder.