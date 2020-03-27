Charles City man charged with vehicular homicide
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man is facing vehicular homicide charges after an October crash that killed a child and injured three.
Authorities say 30-year-old Jesse Blade failed to stop at the intersection of Rudd Park Road and Glass Avenue on the morning of October 26th of last year, crashing into a vehicle driven by Ronald Fisher of Mason City. The crash killed nine-year-old Royce Fisher and injured Ronald Fisher, Sara Fisher and 11-year-old Aidyn Kline.
A police report says Blade was driving 53 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone when he went through a stop sign and caused the crash. Authorities say his blood alcohol level was measured at .137, well over the legal limit of .08.
Charges were filed earlier this week with Blade being arrested on Thursday on one count of vehicular homicide by operating while intoxicated, one count of vehicular homicide by reckless driving, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, and one count of OWI second offense. Blade is due in court for his preliminary hearing on April 6th. If convicted of all the charges, he’d face over 50 years in prison.