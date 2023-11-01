Charles City man charged with sexual abuse pleads guilty to lesser charges

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man charged with sexual abuse has pleaded guilty to three lesser charges.

34-year-old Daniel Hibner was arrested back in March on one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court stated that he committed multiple sexual acts on an underage victim while living at a home in Charles City.

Hibner’s trial was scheduled to start Tuesday, but prior to the start of the trial, a plea agreement was struck with Hibner pleading guilty to three counts of lascivious acts with a child, each a Class C felony.

Hibner is scheduled to be sentenced on January 8th.