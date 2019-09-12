      Weather Alert

Charles City man charged after attack

Sep 12, 2019 @ 11:40am

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man faces robbery and burglary charges after what authorities say was a violent attack earlier this week.

Charles City police say a man was sitting in his truck at his home when a suspect showed up and confronted the victim about a missing flashlight. The suspect allegedly did not like the victim’s response, opened up the driver’s side door of the truck, started to punch the victim in the head and later choked the victim unconscious, stealing the truck keys prior to leaving the scene.

36-year-old Kristopher Viers was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree burglary and third-degree robbery. He’s due in court for his initial appearance on September 20th. If convicted of both charges, Viers would face over 25 years in prison.

