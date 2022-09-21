Charles City man arrested on child endangerment charge

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been arrested and charged with child endangerment.

22-year-old Ezekiel Larson was arrested on Monday by Charles City police. A criminal complaint states that Larson was the only person taking care of his four-month-old child on September 6th when the child received severe head injuries. The complaint says Larson never arranged for medical attention for the child until four days later. The child had been vomiting, not eating nor sleeping during that time.

Larson has been charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Court records did not immediately show when Larson was next due in court.