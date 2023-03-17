Charles City man arrested for sexual abuse

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been jailed on a sexual abuse charge. 34-year-old Daniel Hibner was arrested on Wednesday on one count of second-degree sexual abuse.

A criminal complaint filed in Floyd County District Court states that he is accused of committing multiple sexual acts on an underage victim while living at a home in Charles City.

Hibner is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a total of $25,000 cash-only bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 24th.

Second-degree sexual abuse is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.