Charles City man accused of vehicular homicide in Mason City man’s death to plead guilty

MASON CITY — Court records show that a plea change hearing will be scheduled for a Charles City man charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in late July that killed a Mason City man.

58-year-old Timothy Hoy is accused of driving a vehicle late on the night of July 25th near the intersection of 265th and Yarrow Avenue west of Nora Springs in Cerro Gordo County, when he crossed the centerline of the roadway, striking another vehicle, killing the driver, 41-year-old Stephen Miles, and injuring two others.

Court documents state that a blood sample taken from Hoy tested at .179, over twice the legal limit for operating while intoxicated.

Hoy was charged with: one count of vehicular homicide by OWI, a Class B felony; vehicular homicide by reckless driving, a Class C felony; and two counts of serious injury by vehicle, both Class D felonies.

Hoy’s trial was scheduled to start on March 21st, but District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt in an order filed on Tuesday stated that he was advised by Hoy’s counsel during a pre-trial conference that the case should be set for a plea change hearing. Rosenbladt’s order states that Hoy plans to plead guilty to a Class D-level felony.

Records as of Wednesday morning did not show that a plea change hearing date had been set on the court’s calendar.