Charles City man accused of sexual abuse
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been charged with sexual abuse.
59-year-old Ronald Stewart has been charged with four counts of third-degree sexual abuse. A criminal complaint accuses Stewart of inappropriately touching a victim under the age of 16 numerous times over a 20-month period between January 2020 and August of this year.
Stewart was booked into the Floyd County Jail and is due in court for his preliminary hearing on September 13th.
Third-degree sexual abuse is a Class C felony, punishable by up to ten years in prison on each charge.