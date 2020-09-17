Charles City man accused of assaulting woman pleads guilty
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has pleaded guilty after being charged with hitting a woman with a gun.
40-year-old Tristan Walker was accused of striking a woman several times in the head with a gun while she was sitting in a car in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Clark Avenue on August 11th 2018. The assault caused a golfball-sized lump on her head.
Walker was charged with first-degree burglary, going armed with intent and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. Online court records show he filed a written guilty plea on Wednesday in Floyd County District Court with his sentencing scheduled for November 9th.
Another woman involved in the incident, 32-year-old Tasiana Stephens, pleaded guilty last year to willful injury causing bodily harm and was sentenced to give years in prison.