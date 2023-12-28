Charles City man accused of assaulting woman, child on Christmas Eve

CHARLES CITY — A Charles City man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and child on Christmas Eve.

A criminal complaint says 41-year-old Joseph Hill got into an altercation with his child’s mother on December 24th, with the child attempting to intervene.

Witnesses say that Hill punched the child multiple times in the head and the arm and also assaulted the child’s mother. The assault on the mother allegedly included grabbing her by the neck hard enough to impede her breathing and leave marks, with the woman having to be taken to the emergency room for treatment.

Hill was charged with: first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; as well as the Class D-level felonies of domestic abuse assault of a pregnant person and two counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury.

Hill was being held in the Floyd County Jail on a total of $40,000 cash-only bond. He’s due in court for his preliminary hearing on January 3rd.