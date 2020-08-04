Charles City bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle
CHARLES CITY — A Charles City woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday while riding a bicycle.
The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 7:40 PM Sunday on Shadow Avenue north of 240th Street in Floyd County. A vehicle traveling southbound driven by 43-year-old Colby Elliott of Clarksville failed to observe the bicycle rider, 28-year-old Ellen Bengston, who was also traveling southbound.
Bengston was life-flighted to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.
The State Patrol lists the accident as still under investigation.