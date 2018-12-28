Charles City authorities arrest three after they say they find stolen property, drugs

CHARLES CITY — Two Mason City men and a Charles City man are under arrest on numerous charges after an investigation by police turns up stolen property and drugs.

The Charles City Police Department says they started an investigation on Thursday into a stolen laptop computer that had been listed on a “for sale” group on a social media website. Police executed a search warrant on an apartment in the 600 block of Milwaukee Street at about 2:25 Thursday afternoon where they say the laptop was recovered.

About 50 minutes later, a Floyd County deputy performed a traffic stop in the 2300 block of US Highway 18, with authorities arresting 22-year-old Troy Bijani of Mason City for three warrants, and through the investigation he was also charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree theft. A passenger in the car, 24-year-old Xavier Frank of Charles City, was also arrested on those charges.

After obtaining a second search warrant for the same apartment, authorities allegedly recovered numerous stolen handguns and narcotics-related items. Authorities later conducted a traffic stop and arrested 27-year-old Robert Luckett III of Mason City. Authorities charged him with possession of drug paraphernalia and allegedly found several more stolen guns and narcotics.

Another search warrant was executed Thursday evening in the 200 block of 4th Avenue, with authorities allegedly seizing narcotics-related items and information into stolen guns.

Charles City police say multiple charges are pending on several subjects as their investigation continues.