Charges filed against second armored car guard accused of stealing thousands of dollars from ATMs

MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing has been set for a Sheffield man who is accused of being a second armored car guard charged with stealing thousands of dollars from ATMs.

35-year-old Brian Bohl is accused along with 41-year-old Justin Alumbaugh of Mason City of stealing over $10,000 while working for Rochester Armored Cars between January and December of last year. Rochester Armored Cars advised that several of their ATM deposits were short over that time span, with the company saying Bohl and Alumbaugh were working as a security guard on the days the deposits were short.

Criminal complaints against both suspects say that they admitted during an interview with the Division of Criminal Investigation to shorting ATM deposit drops by not putting all of the money into the ATMs and then taking the extra money home at the end of each shift rather than put it into the company’s vault.

Both Bohl and Alumbaugh have been charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

An order filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Friday set Bohl’s preliminary hearing for May 18th. Alumbaugh’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for this Friday.