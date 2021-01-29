      Breaking News
Bomb threat closes Central Springs schools today

Charges dropped against activist who exposed Iowa hog deaths

Jan 29, 2021 @ 10:49am

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped trespassing charges against an activist who secretly recorded Iowa’s largest pork producer using heat to kill hundreds of pigs last year as the pandemic devastated the industry. 

Matt Johnson, an activist with the group Direct Action Everywhere, had been scheduled to stand trial Monday in Grundy County on two counts of trespassing at Iowa Select Farms properties. 

County prosecutors dismissed the charges Thursday at the request of Iowa Select, whose personnel had been subpoenaed to testify. 

A company spokeswoman says it “cannot be distracted by individuals who choose to break the law and grandstand.” 

Johnson is an Iowa native who now lives in Berkeley, California. He says the company is “desperate to conceal their abhorrent and criminal conduct.”

For the latest

Trending
Clear Lake woman sentenced to probation after being given deferred judgment for burgulary
Three arrested on drug-related charges after traffic stop, search of Mason City home
Mason City man in jail after shooting at vehicle
NaturalShrimp buys VeroBlue facility in Webster City
Democrat leader says something needs to happen with Iowa’s Bottle Bill