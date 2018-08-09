Changes in traffic patterns coming with next phase of State Highway 122 project
By KGLO News
|
Aug 9, 2018 @ 10:53 AM

MASON CITY — Some changes are coming to traffic patterns as part of the State Highway 122 reconstruction project in Mason City.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says starting on Friday, South Jefferson Avenue will be closed and South President and Pennsylvania Avenue will be opened at 5th Southwest.

Beginning on Monday, South Federal Avenue at 5th Southwest will be closed. Traffic for Federal will be detoured west on 19th Southwest, north on Monroe Avenue, east on Fourth Southwest and then back to Federal.

Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic signs and laws during this time to make navigating construction in Mason City less of a hassle.

For more information click here

 

