CG Public Health selected to participate in new program to support partnerships with businesses

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says north-central Iowa has been selected as one of five communities in the nation to participate in a new program to support partnerships between businesses and public health departments.

The Innovated, Multi-sector Partnerships for Community Transformation in Public Health initiative, or IMPACT, strives to create public-private partnerships focused on areas of shared interest. The selected communities will work to strengthen economic prosperity by advancing public health and equity.

IMPACT in Public Health will support the shared vision of health, equity, and prosperity by providing funding and technical assistance over a 15-month period to establish, develop and begin to implement programs that strengthen community health.

CG Public Health, together with North Iowa Area Community College, local childcare organizations and centers, and the Mason City Chamber of Commerce will develop and pilot a business model to support access to childcare.