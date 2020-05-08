CG Public Health asks for COVID-19 restriction phone calls to be placed to them, not law enforcement or 211
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County residents are being asked not to contact law enforcement or the state’s 2-1-1 phone number if they think they see a violation of the restrictions in place due to the pandemic.
CG Public Health director Brian Hanft says they’ve been trying to streamline how the complaint process works. “One of the things that we’ve been utilizing is the state’s 2-1-1 phone number. As that phone number system gets overwhelmed in a much broader capacity than what we have here, we recognize we want to make it as easy as possible for people to phone in and provide that information. What we’ve done, we’re establishing a complaint process here in the Department of Public Health, it will be the hub for any of those concerns people might have.”
Hanft says his office will take those phone calls and then determine the best way to address the questions or complaints. “We may not be the agency necessarily that can do the follow up, but what we will do is triage those calls to the right agency to make sure things are passed along. We are really asking for people to not call law enforcement for these complaints, but rather they can call our 421-9300 phone number, and even if it’s off business hours, please feel free to leave a message with an available phone number for us to call you back and we will, and then we will take your name and information and definitely do a follow up in that respect.”
Once again the phone number for the county health department is 641-421-9300. For more information about coronavirus you can also check out the CG Public Health website at cghealth.com