Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago, Hancock, Kossuth under Winter Storm Warning
By KGLO News
|
Nov 30, 2018 @ 3:28 PM

Below are the latest weather statements from the National Weather Service as of 3:20 PM

 

...Prolonged Winter Precipitation This Weekend...

.A winter storm system will impact Iowa from tonight into Sunday,
spreading rain, ice, and snow across the state. Precipitation will
begin from south to north as light rain and freezing rain tonight,
then change to snow from northwest to southeast on Saturday
afternoon and Saturday night before ending late Sunday. Moderate
to heavy snow accumulations are possible over northern Iowa west
of Interstate 35. The snow may initially be very heavy and wet and
may cause tree damage and subsequent power outages. In addition,
gusty northeast winds will cause areas of blowing snow that will
reduce visibility. This wind also may enhance the potential for
tree damage where the heavy and wet snow occurs.

IAZ004>007-015>017-023-024-010530-
/O.UPG.KDMX.WS.A.0011.181201T0300Z-181202T1800Z/
/O.NEW.KDMX.WS.W.0011.181201T0900Z-181202T1800Z/
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Pocahontas-Humboldt-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Pocahontas, Laurens, Rolfe, Fonda,
Gilmore City, and Humboldt
318 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SATURDAY TO NOON CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected, with light freezing
  rain also possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches
  and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. Winds gusting
  as high as 35 mph at times.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa, especially west of Interstate 35 and
  north of Highway 20.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday. Light freezing
  rain possible early Saturday morning, with snow likely by
  Saturday afternoon and into Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
  blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Tree damage
  and power outages are also possible with the strong winds and
  heavy, wet snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet
and ice will make travel very hazardous or impossible.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

=========
Wright-Franklin-Butler-Bremer-
Including the cities of Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond, Hampton,
Parkersburg, Clarksville, Shell Rock, Greene, Aplington, Allison,
Dumont, and Waverly
318 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
8 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain expected, with accumulations of a
  light glaze leading to some slick roads.

* WHERE...Parts of west central into north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light glaze will form on some roadways
  and elevated surfaces. Patchy road icing could lead to hazardous
  travel conditions at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

============
Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Floyd-Chickasaw-
Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Charles City,
and New Hampton
240 PM CST Fri Nov 30 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO NOON
CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
  of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
  an inch expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek, Floyd and Chickasaw
  Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Expect slippery
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for Iowa can be found on-line at
511ia.org,or by calling 5 1 1.
==========

National Weather Service-Des Moines

National Weather Service-LaCrosse

National Weather Service-Minneapolis

Iowa Road Conditions

Minnesota Road Conditions

