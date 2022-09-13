Cerro Gordo supervisors update resolution of official publications after Rockwell newspaper ceases publication

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved moving forward with publishing legal notices in only two newspapers after the closing of a newspaper last week.

After 130 years, the Pioneer Enterprise based in Rockwell published its last newspaper last Thursday, and with that, it only leaves two Cerro Gordo County-based newspapers. Iowa Code says the county should be publishing legal notices in three newspapers.

County Auditor Adam Wedmore says that left the supervisors with two options — just publishing in the remaining two newspapers or finding a newspaper in an adjoining county. “Based on a recommendation from the Iowa Newspaper Association and the county attorney’s office and our external auditor, because there’s only two publications in the county, the county would be able to only designate two official publications, otherwise they could choose to identify a third that’s out of county.”

The supervisors at a workshop session all voiced their support with publishing in the remaining two newspapers, but Wedmore asked them to formally adopt that change today. “Regarding, it would be relevant to update the resolution to officially designate the publications for now until next January.”

Many have questioned whether it’s time for Iowa Code to be changed to no longer require city and county governments to spend thousands of dollars annually to publish notices in newspapers due to most of those government entities having websites and social media accounts accessible to the public for free.