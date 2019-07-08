Cerro Gordo supervisors Tuesday to hold public hearing on changes to golf cart ordinance

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider amending the ordinance regarding the use of golf carts on roads in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Golf carts currently can only be operated on certain county roads only for the purpose of traveling to and from a golf course located within the county. A group recently has been studying possible recommendations to amend the ordinance, which would expand where carts could be driven in certain speed zones any time of the year during daylight hours.

The supervisors at their meeting tomorrow will hold a public hearing prior to considering the first reading of the amended ordinance. The supervisors then plan to waive the second and third readings of the ordinance, which would put it into effect immediately.

The supervisors meet at 10 o’clock in the first-floor boardroom at the courthouse.