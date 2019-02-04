Cerro Gordo supervisors to hold public hearing on ATV/UTV usage

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will hold a public hearing on an ordinance that would authorize the operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Off-Road Utility Vehicles in the unincorporated areas of the county.

The ordinance establishes several rules in the use of ATVs and UTVs, including that they shall not be used on any hard surface roadway with a 55 mile per hour speed limit, the vehicles must not operate at a speed above 35 miles per hour, and that they do not unduly interfere with or constitute an undue hazard to conventional motor vehicle traffic.

The supervisors meet at 10 o’clock in the first floor boardroom of the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.