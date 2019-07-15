Cerro Gordo supervisors to consider second reading of golf cart ordinance revisions

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider the second reading of an amendment to the ordinance regarding the use of golf carts on roads in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Under the previous version of the ordinance, golf carts could only be operated on certain county roads for the purpose of traveling to and from a golf course located within the county. If approved, the amendment would allow golf carts to be operated on roads in any unincorporated areas that do not have a posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour. Golf carts would be required to have a six-foot high flag and have a slow-moving sign on the back of it.

The supervisors meet at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning in the first-floor board room at the courthouse.