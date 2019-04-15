Cerro Gordo supervisors to consider sale of land for new Kwik Star, changes to fireworks ordinance

MASON CITY — The sale of county-owned land to a convenience store company and amending the county’s fireworks ordinance are among the items on the agenda for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday.

== The supervisors will hold a public hearing and then consider finalizing the sale of land near the North Iowa Events Center for the development of a convenience store. The parent company of Kwik Star is proposing to purchase the property near the corner of State Highway 122 and Eisenhower Avenue and develop it into their second Mason City store. That property is where the former Iowa State Patrol headquarters was located. It would be the second Mason City location for Kwik Star, as they are currently constructing a store at 15th and South Federal that is scheduled to open in November. They’ve also been active in recent years in placing new convenience store locations in north-central Iowa, opening their Clear Lake store near Interstate 35 in 2015 and last August opening a store in Garner on US Highway 18. The proposed sale price of the property is $450,000.

== The supervisors will also address restricting the sales of fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the county to sites that are zoned as industrial. The supervisors earlier this month held a workshop session to discuss the issue. The City Council in Mason City recently voted to restrict sales only to industrial zones after the growth of “pop-up” fireworks sales tents in many of the high traffic retail areas of the community.

The supervisors meet tomorrow at 10 o’clock in the first-floor boardroom of the courthouse.