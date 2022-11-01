Cerro Gordo supervisors to consider changes in ATV/UTV ordinance

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors at their meeting today set the date for first consideration of changes to the county’s rules regarding the operation of all-terrain vehicles and off-road utility vehicles in the unincorporated areas of the county.

County Conservation Director Josh Brandt told the supervisors during a workshop session last month that residents in smaller communities had requested that the county revisited the rules in regards to the use of ATVs and golf carts in the county’s campgrounds. “The short of it is, the citizens in the smaller communities have really embraced these as modes of transportation in their community. Use of those has been restricted in the campgrounds to only using golf carts going to and from your campsite to the golf course. They have rules in their own community that allow them on the street in the communities, so people utilize them for just transportation, and so the citizens brought that to our board requesting that we revisit our rules.”

Brandt says the county’s Conservation Board voted to make adjustments to their rules removing the restriction of ATV and golf cart use on roadways where licensed motor vehicle traffic is allowed. He says the county’s ordinance though would have to be adjusted as well to allow the changes. “At that same meeting, our County Conservation Board voted to make a recommendation that the Board of Supervisors consider adjusting County Ordinance 64 to continue to not allow ATV use on areas where motor vehicle traffic is not allowed. The short of it is we would like to allow them on roadways where you can drive a vehicle. That impacts primarily our modern campground facilities and the Shell Rock River Green Belt.”

The supervisors will hold the first consideration of changing the ordinance at their November 22nd meeting.