Cerro Gordo supervisors to approve pay raises for elected officials, but freeze their own pay again
By KGLO News
|
Jan 14, 2019 @ 11:11 AM

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors at their meeting Tuesday morning will consider pay raises for the next fiscal year for all the county’s elected officials except for themselves.

The county’s Compensation Board back on December 10th recommended two-and-three-quarter percent increases in the salaries of the county’s attorney, auditor, recorder, sheriff and treasurer, as well as the three county supervisors for the county’s fiscal year that starts on July 1st.

According to a copy of the resolution prepared for tomorrow’s meeting, the supervisors will accept the Compensation Board’s recommendations for all other elected officials but will freeze their salary at $52,460 for Fiscal Year 2019.

By law, the supervisors are not allowed to approve anything higher than the board’s recommendation, but they can freeze or cut their own pay.

The supervisors decided to freeze their own pay for the current fiscal year. The supervisors meet at 10 o’clock tomorrow morning in the board room on the first floor of the courthouse.

