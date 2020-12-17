Cerro Gordo supervisors suspend public hearing over drainage district improvements near Bushel Boy
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week suspended a public hearing on a proposal to make improvements to Drainage District 62 on Mason City’s south side around the new Bushel Boy tomato growing development.
The engineering firm Bolton & Menk when doing a study of the area earlier this year found water runoff that had not drained after a pair of heavy rains between the Bushel Boy development and the Avenue of the Saints. According to their engineer Kent Rode, the Bushel Boy development has changed the manner of waterflow in the area and his assessment is that improvements to the drainage system would improve the situation. Bushel Boy officials say they are not in the belief that their facility has contributed to the issue.
During the public hearing this week, several surrounding landowners were not interested in being assessed for the improvements.
Gary Sutcliffe told the supervisors that for an assessment that figured out to be about $1100 an acre, he’s not interested in paying for something that’s not his fault. “It’s going to cost us $208,000 to fix something that we don’t have any problem with. At the present time, our 160 acres that’s east of there, there’s no problem with water in any way. In fact it’s the first lot we can farm in the spring. So we don’t have any problem east of Bushel Boy, and our waterway is right at the entrance of Bushel Boy. I don’t like to speak against Bushel Boy, but that’s where the problem begins.”
Newman Farms LLC has 80 acres on the far west side of the district. Newman Farms manager Greg Nicholas says they shouldn’t be responsible for changes made by the Bushel Boy development. “I’m not anti-development at all. In fact I’m very much in favor of development in this area. What I don’t approve of though is being asked to pay for improvements to clean up a problem that somebody else caused. I think that’s exactly what we’re dealing with here. The problem was caused by the development there and the inability of the retention ponds or whatever else in that area to handle the flow over the property because they changed it.”
The law says that if people who own over 70% of the land within the drainage district as well as over half of the land owners object that any proposed improvements can be defeated. While the 70% threshold has been met, only 11 out of the 24 landowners have filed objections.
The supervisors suspended the public hearing to their January 26th meeting, giving more time for any possible more objections to be filed against the project.