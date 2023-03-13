Cerro Gordo supervisors set bid letting date for trail on Clear Lake’s south shore

CLEAR LAKE — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today set the bid letting date for the construction of a trail along the south shore of Clear Lake.

Supervisor Casey Callanan says the 235th Street Multi-Use Trail has been in the works for a while. “This bike trail, we’ve been trying to tackle for many years, and obviously if we would have had the opportunity to get into that land and get an easement, that would have been ideal, but specifically we were told no bike trail through that property, so we’re trying to punt a little bit I guess. I think safety wise it will be an improvement.”

The bid letting date was set for April 17th.