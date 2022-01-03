Cerro Gordo supervisors recognize deputies who recently received Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor
Photo courtesy Iowa Department of Public Safety
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today honored three deputies who recently received the Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor as part of a ceremony at the statehouse.
The award is named after the five Sullivan brothers who all died together aboard the USS Juneau in the Guadalcanal naval battle in the fall of 1942 when two Japanese torpedoes struck their ship. The award recognizes peace officers and firefighters for their performance of a heroic act in excess of normal demands where the person was fully aware of the threat to his or her personal safety.
On November 15th, 2019, deputies Chris Flatness and Matt Smith were off-duty driving past the Mason City Municipal Airport, while deputy Zach Scott and citizens Devyn Brady of Altoona, David Duncan of Mason City and Christopher Fink of Clear Lake were also in that area and responded to a violent head-on collision that happened in the westbound lane of State Highway 122 where a wrong-way driver struck another vehicle and died on impact. The other driver sustained severe injuries, was unconscious and trapped in the burning wreckage.
Sheriff Kevin Pals says he was glad to see the deputies honored by the state. “It’s a special award. They were down in the Des Moines capitol, they received it from the governor, lieutenant governor, and public safety officials. Obviously the board wanted to recognize them locally after they received the state award.”
Pals says the deputies won their award in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed until last month due to the pandemic. “The awards were given, two years, 2019 and 2020 awards, were given together this year at the state capitol due to COVID, so their award was delayed some.”
Brady, Duncan and Fink were recipients of the Governor’s Lifesaving Award with Valor, given to individuals who are at risk of their own life in attempting to save another.
Two other Mason City residents, Jason Hahn and Stephen Fettkether, also received the Governor’s Lifesaving Award with Valor for their efforts in April of last year saving a woman from Manly from a burning car after it rolled off the road on County Road B-20.