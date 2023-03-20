Cerro Gordo supervisors meet new CICS Justice Involved Coordinator

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors earlier today welcomed the new Justice Involved Coordinator for Central Iowa Community Services, the organization that works with the county to develop support for people with brain health challenges or intellectual and other developmental disabilities.

Jen Sheehan of CICS says the Justice Involved Coordinators work closely with law enforcement, the judicial system and mental health providers to identify and implement alternatives to incarceration and coordinate service options. “It’s kind of a catchy thing in Iowa right now. A lot of communities are embedding or putting a social worker inside with the police department for those mental health calls, those social determinant calls, which help us free up officers’ time a little bit as well.”

Sheehan says CICS is partnering with the Mason City Police Department to have their Justice Involved Coordinator inside the department. “She’s of course available to the Cerro Gordo Sheriff and the Clear Lake Police Department as well. The partnership has turned out to be beneficial. In fact, we are mirroring the same exact process we’re doing here down in Fort Dodge, and the process of starting that exact way we do it here from the reports all the way down to the schedule, the office embedded and everything.”

The new coordinator Madeline Krutsinger started with CICS in the middle of February with Sheehan moving into more of a leadership role with the organization.