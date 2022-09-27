Cerro Gordo supervisors discuss using ARPA funds to help with Events Center horse show center project

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Monday held a workshop session to discuss several issues, including looking at possibilities for allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds to several projects.

One of the projects the supervisors may take action on in the near future is designating funds for upgrades at the North Iowa Events Center that would allow the facility to host horse shows year-around.

Phase one of the project is a $650,000 project for an enclosed, heated warm-up arena, with the second phase being an enclosed, heated stall barn project with an $850,000 price tag. All but about $380,000 has been raised so far.

Supervisor Tim Latham says funding the rest would be a good use of the county’s ARPA allocation. “I’d like you guys to just think about possibly funding the other $380,000. When they do have the horse shows and the different things, they fill all the hotels, the restaurants are all busy, the gas stations are busy. Just food for thought. I’d like to take that out of the American funds money.”

Supervisor Chris Watts says using ARPA funds to finish this project would help the Events Center flourish. “It’s one of the things I campaigned on. I think I want to say the horse shows bring in $30,000-plus on good horse shows. That’s a lot that brings into the county for tax revenue also.”

The county’s share of ARPA funds must be allocated by 2024 and spent by 2026.