Cerro Gordo supervisors discuss security issues, raise question to future of current courthouse facility
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week held a discussion about security at the courthouse brought to their attention after a recent incident, with one of the suggestions being that the county start looking over options to move the courthouse operations.
County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says the incident, as well recent incidents of mass shootings and the killing of a former Wisconsin county judge, bring a heightened level of awareness to those in his office. “Our heightened alertness is way through the roof right now. In fact, my ladies were chewing me as I was walking out of the office about ‘we need better security and we need to know what to do’. I need to discuss that and find ways that we can make this place safer and how to react when we do have something like that.”
While a deputy legally cannot use a hand-held metal detector to randomly scan people without cause at the front door at the courthouse, a metal detector can be installed inside the entry. Supervisor Tim Latham says the supervisors will look into installing a permanent metal detector at the front entrance, including the possibility of building on an extension to the front of the building. “Sorry it’s going to cost more of the taxpayers’ money. I think we have to take care of everybody who encompasses the means of this courthouse.” Latham was asked if American Rescue Plan Act funds should be used to make any necessary improvements. “I don’t care, it can come out of the budget. It’s going to be an ongoing thing.”
Latham says the security issues bring light to the fact that county government operations are outgrowing the current facility and that a new courthouse needs to be an option. “This building is inadequate for today’s courthouse facility. We need a new courthouse, I’ll just go on record and say that. We need a new courthouse and we need to incorporate, with Sheriff Kevin Pals’ help and maybe a consultant as to security for a new facility.”
Having a new courthouse could also help bring many of the county’s services under one roof in the future.