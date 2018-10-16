Cerro Gordo supervisors decide to stay put in mental health region

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved a motion to withdraw their application to join a different established mental health region.

The supervisors have been exploring the idea of moving from the current 22-county region called “County Social Services” which provides financial support for mental health and disability service programs to individuals in a majority of north-central Iowa’s counties. A number of those counties in recent months raised concerns about rising costs and quality of services.

The supervisors in late August submitted an application to move to “CICS”, formerly known as Central Iowa Community Services, an 11-county group that includes Franklin County.

Chris Watts has been taking the lead in exploring the issue for the county. He made the motion to withdraw the CICS application and stay with CSS, saying the timing isn’t quite right. “There is too many unknowns out there right now with what the state may or may not be doing going forward. We thought maybe it would be best to sit back and see what happens in Des Moines and regroup and re-explore our options.”

Fellow supervisors Tim Latham and Casey Callanan thanked Watts for his time exploring the issue. Latham says, “I’d like to just add thanks Chris for all the time and effort you put into it, and I’m glad we’ve come to this decision at this time with all the unknowns.” Callanan says, “I know you didn’t go at this lightly and put a lot of time and effort, and I know brought forth a lot of important issues that were something I had not realized in coming to this conclusion. I appreciate your efforts.”

The county was facing a November 1st deadline to give notice if they were leaving CSS for CICS, and they would have had to maintain membership in CSS until the start of the next fiscal year on July 1st.