Cerro Gordo supervisors clear way for voluntary annexation of piece of land by Mason City

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved a plan to have the City of Mason City consider annexation of a piece of land the county is looking at selling.

County Administrative Officer Tom Meyer says a developer continues to be in negotiations with the county on purchasing the land, located at the corner of Lark Avenue and State Highway 122, with the developer wishing to be able to hook up to City of Mason City utilities. “As part of the negotiations, the developer has contacted Mason City about hooking up to city utilities. As part of that process, the city would like us to sign a voluntary annexation petition. I think their plan is to annex it this fall, sometime after the development is completed, and that’s part of why they would be extending city water, sewer and other things to the property.”

The supervisors unanimously approved signing off on the annexation petition