Cerro Gordo supervisors certify 2020 election results, break tie in one race
Supervisor Tim Latham picks the winning name for a Clear Lake Township Trustee position after a tie
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday afternoon certified the county’s 2020 general election results. While there were no changes in any of the results for federal, state, or county offices, five write-in winners were also announced for township and agricultural offices, with one of those write-in victories having to be decided by a drawing because of a tie.
Scott W. Kennedy was elected as a County Agricultural Extension Council Member, Breanna Johnson was elected to be Lincoln Township Clerk, Pam Pitkin was elected as a Lincoln Township Trustee, and Dale Mills and Mark Mathre were elected as Portland Township Trustees.”
The tie that had to be broken was for one of two Clear Lake Township Trustee positions up for election with Marsha Doebel and Larry Paul Welder being deadlocked after both were write-ins. Iowa law says ties are to be broken by placing the candidates’ names into a drawing. Supervisors chairman Tim Latham pulled one of two slips from a basket with the winner being Doebel.
75.3% of the registered voters in Cerro Gordo County voted in last Tuesday’s election, higher than the 72% back in the 2016 presidential election. Of the 23,927 ballots cast, 14,085 were absentees with 9,842 being cast in person at the polls last Tuesday.