Cerro Gordo supervisors approve Zoning Department changes, rezoning of land on west side of Mason Cty

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved changes to personnel for the county’s Planning & Zoning Department.

The supervisors in May accepted the resignation of John Robbins as the county’s Planning & Zoning Administrator after seven years as he took a job as the senior planner with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments. The county has not had success in filling the position with County Administrative Officer Tom Meyer and executive assistant Michelle Rush handling those duties.

The supervisors during a recent workshop session agreed to move forward with having Meyer for the time being take over the administrator duties, Rush continuing to assist, along with Meyer being able to find a reasonable candidate to be a human resources assistant to help him with his duties. The county will continue to try to find a new full-time Planning & Zoning Administrator.

The supervisors formally put those changes into effect with their vote at today’s meeting.

=== The supervisors also approved rezoning land on Mason City’s west side for future development.

County Administrative Officer Tom Meyer says the property is currently county-owned land that soon will be sold for retail development. “This is a rezoning request. It’s property we currently own that we are in the process of selling to Don Bonham Construction for a retail development at the corner of Lark Avenue & State Highway 122 out by the county jail. The request is to change it from A-1 Agricultural to C-2 General Commercial. The Planning & Zoning Board did approve recommendation of this zoning change.”

The supervisors unanimously approved the zoning change. The land after it is sold is slated to be annexed into the City of Mason City so that water and sewer service can be run to the property.