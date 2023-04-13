Cerro Gordo supervisors approve resolution opposing bill eliminating local option sales tax for counties

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week approved a resolution opposing an Iowa Senate bill that would eliminate the one-cent Local Option Sales and Service Tax and replace it with an additional one-cent state sales tax.

If the bill passes in the legislature and is signed by Governor Reynolds, three-eighths of a cent would automatically go into the Iowa Water and Land Legacy Trust Fund for conservation efforts.

County Engineer Brandon Billings says the bill would have a negative impact on Cerro Gordo County. “All the governments in the state had their option of passing this if they wanted to and they chose not to, so this would negatively affect funding in this county if it went statewide. We would like to keep it as-is because the voters here have chosen to have this.”

The supervisors unanimously approved the resolution. The Trust Fund has remained empty since Iowans voted to approve it in 2010.