Cerro Gordo supervisors approve pay raises for elected officials but deny themselves pay raise for fifth straight year
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved the recommendations by the county’s Compensation Board that the county’s elected officials should get a two-and-three-quarters percent pay raise in the next fiscal year that starts in July, but the supervisors for the fifth straight year denied themselves a pay raise.
Supervisor Tim Latham made the motion to approve. “Myself, I don’t intend to take a pay raise as far as the supervisors this year.”
Supervisor Chris Watts also said during the meeting he wasn’t taking a pay raise. “I ran on it five years ago, and I’m fully fast in regards to denying the supervisor increase and leaving as it was five years ago.”
After the Compensation Board’s recommendations, it was up to the supervisors to accept the recommendations or approve a lower percentage of a pay raise. The supervisors are not allowed by law to approve anything higher than the board’s recommendation.