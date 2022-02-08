Cerro Gordo supervisors approve new supervisor districts on a 2-1 vote
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today on a two-to-one vote approved the redistricting plan for the new supervisors districts starting in 2023.
The Legislative Services Agency took over the creation of new county supervisors districts across Iowa to correlate with a new state law. The new First District will include all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three. The new Second District includes the communities of Clear Lake, Ventura, Burchinal, Portland, Rockwell, Swaledale, Thornton, Meservey and Dougherty and their surrounding areas; while District Three includes the rest of Mason City not in the First District as well as the communities of Rock Falls and Plymouth, and the Falls and Lime Creek-Mason North townships.
County Auditor Adam Wedmore says after a review of the LSA’s proposal, the county attorney’s office recommended approving the changes. “The recommendation was to accept the precincts as drawn, the boundaries as drawn, as they do meet the requirements outlined in code as far as population and appearance.”
The LSA originally had the first two districts with different numbers but the supervisors approved switching those two numbers. Wedmore says that will make things more consistent when dealing with the upcoming 2022 general election. “The current board of supervisor districts are numbered one through three, and the LSA map that was drawn does not take into consideration the current numbering of the current supervisor districts. The plan that was sent back to the LSA in essence changed District One into District Two, and District Two into District One. The general geographic boundaries of those, the numbers just change. In order to keep the election cycle of which supervisor districts are up during which election consistent with what we have now, the recommendation would be to change one and two as you have made a motion to do.”
Supervisors Tim Latham and Casey Callanan voted for the plan, while Chris Watts voted against it. Watts says this plan has one completely urban district, while previous supervisor districts have typically been a mix of urban and rural areas. “Part of the elected official’s charges are roads, bridges and drainage, which is mostly in the rural areas of the county. The state plan, while considering equal population in a district, passes over proper representation of these rural areas in my opinion.”
Watts also blasted the state for the compressed timeline of the county redistricting process. “To be presented with this new plan 17 days ago, following the state’s guidelines on the posting, the public meetings, to the T, and then have the Legislative Services Agency turn around and tell us last Monday that February 2nd was pretty much the drop dead date is just wrong. Most of the 99 counties have similar issues in the state of Iowa because of the Legislative Services Agency’s actions. I feel this is another overreach from the state and taking more local controls away, just like they did with the confinement issues on the local level.”
The new District One also means that Watts and Latham live in the same district.
Click below to see the full map — note that the numbers of Districts One and Two will be flipped but their geography remains the same