Cerro Gordo supervisors approve joining Shell Rock River Watershed Management Coalition
Sign showing the entry to the Shell Rock River Green Belt and Preserve near Rock Falls (Photo from Cerro Gordo County website)
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week approved the articles of agreement creating the Shell Rock River Watershed Management Coalition.
The county’s Conservation Board executive director Mike Webb says Cerro Gordo County was asked to join the coalition since the river runs through portions of the county, including the communities of Plymouth and Rock Falls. “They are just asking Cerro Gordo County to join to help with ways to reduce flooding in the Shell Rock River watershed.”
Webb says any decisions made by the coalition would have to be approved by the supervisors. “The Board of Supervisors are the ultimate authorities for our county and the Watershed Authority can’t do anything, the supervisors anything they have to approve or sign onto anything.”
The Shell Rock River stretches 113 miles from Albert Lea Lake in southern Minnesota, collecting the Winnebago River near Rockford before joining the West Fork of the Cedar River in Black Hawk County.