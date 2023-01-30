Cerro Gordo supervisors approve increase in indigent burial budget

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution to increase the amount budgeted each year for indigent burial expenses. The county is responsible for the burials of those who have died and no one has either claimed the body or no funeral choices or wishes were put in place ahead of time.

Veterans Affairs director Maria Deike says the amount being reimbursed to funeral homes to deal with indigent burials needs to be boosted from $1000 to $1500 per burial. “This does provide, we have 15 burials set aside for general assistance, we have four set aside for the VA. That would be $1500 per burial, covering 19 funerals would be approximately $28,000.”

Supervisor Chris Watts says it’s way overdue in boosting the reimbursement budget. Deike said it had not been raised since 2016.

The supervisors unanimously approved the resolution at their meeting earlier today at the courthouse.