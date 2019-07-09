Cerro Gordo supervisors approve first reading of opening up golf cart use in rural areas

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved the first reading of an amendment to the ordinance regarding the use of golf carts on roads in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Under the previous version of the ordinance, golf carts could only be operated on certain county roads for the purpose of traveling to and from a golf course located within the county. The county’s director of administrative services Tom Meyer says the changes would allow carts to be used on more rural roads. “The proposed ordinance would open that up where golf carts could be operated in any unincorporated areas on any road that does not have a posted speed limit of 55 miles per hour, so it would have to be less than that.”

Meyer says the golf carts would have to be approved by county officials and have certain safety markings on them. “It would have to have at least a six-foot high flag on the golf cart. Things that were already in the existing golf cart ordinance where they have to have a slow-moving sign on the back and some adequate brakes to handle the equipment. It would allow two people per seat on the golf cart. The fee would change, they would still have to be approved by the sheriff. The fee would be $25.”

The supervisors must approve the amendment on three readings prior to it being enacted. The second reading will take place at next Tuesday’s meeting.