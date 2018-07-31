Cerro Gordo supervisors approve exploring shifting mental health services into a different region

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this morning approved researching the possibility of leaving the current mental health region the county is in and joining a different established region.

Currently, most of north-central Iowa’s counties are in a 22-county region called “County Social Services” which provides financial support for mental health and disability services programs to individuals.

In recent months, a number of counties have been raising concerns about rising costs and quality of services. Those counties having been exploring their options, including forming a completely new region or splitting with the current region and joining an established region.

The new region Cerro Gordo County could go into is called “CICS”, formerly known as Central Iowa Community Services, and the supervisors today approved researching that opportunity and allowing CICS to gather financial information about the potential move. 11 counties are currently a part of CICS: Boone, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Madison, Marshall, Poweshiek, Story and Warren.

Supervisor Chris Watts says this is the first step in the process to see if CICS would be the proper fit for the county. “It allows CICS to acknowledge that Cerro Gordo is interested in exploring that association with them, and gives them the opportunity to gain the financial information necessary from the state to see if we’re a good fit.”

Supervisor Casey Callanan says he doesn’t have enough information yet to decide on whether to stick with CSS, join CICS, try to form a new region or keep things as-is. “This is just another step in a process that we started back in April or May. I just want to make it clear that no one should be alarmed, whatever the stakeholders, whether it’s providers, whether it’s people getting services right now within the region, whether it’s employees…there’s nothing more to this than I think this board’s obligation to do our due diligence to make sure at the end of the day we are making the right decision for the people that are getting services.”

Supervisor Tim Latham says this is one of the tougher issues he’s had to examine since being elected to the board. “It’s such a big thing, it’s hard to get your arms around it. I feel that it’s only fair to do our due diligence. But that’s as far as I am as far as what we do.”

If the county decides they want to join the new region, they’d have to give notice of leaving the current region by November 1st of this year and still maintain membership in the region until July 1st of next year.