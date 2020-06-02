Cerro Gordo supervisors approve County Recorder’s resignation
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today formally accepted the resignation of County Recorder Colleen Pearce. Pearce announced last week that she would be leaving the position on June 30th after serving as County Recorder since 1990 and having worked in the Recorder’s office since 1975.
Supervisor Tim Latham thanked Pearce for her service to the county. “It’s never easy being a county employee, especially being in charge of a department. I’ve never heard a bad thing. I’ve always had great customer service in all the years I’ve come up to record things. Everybody has been very helpful,so I thank you for all of that.”
County Auditor Adam Wedmore would assume overseeing the Recorder’s office at the time of Pearce’s resignation. The supervisors do have the option to appoint someone to fill the vacancy within 40 days of Pearce’s resignation until the November general election. The supervisors plan to hold a workshop session to further discuss their options at a later date.