Cerro Gordo supervisors approve contract for reconstruction of County Road B-15 north of Mason City
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved separate contracts for the reconstruction of County Road B-15 east and west of US Highway 65 north of Mason City. Heartland Asphalt of Mason City won the contracts for each segment.
County engineer Brandon Billings says Heartland was the lone bidder, with the bids coming in slightly above the engineer’s estimated cost. “The main difference in this that caused these to go over the engineer’s estimate was the crude prices, the binder prices went up during the time they were bidding, so it shot it slightly above what we had estimated. I still recommend that we approve these, but I just wanted to make sure you were aware that it was above what the engineer’s estimate was.”
Billings and supervisor Chris Watts expressed disappointment there was only one bid on the project. Billings says, “It’s on the state bidding website, where it actually goes out where everybody in the nation sees it. It’s just the fact that nobody else had the ability to get here for this bid I guess.” Watts replied, “I think they do a fantastic job, but it’s just kind of disappointing not to see more than one bidder.” Billings says, “It’s definitely at least statewide, but everybody in the nation can see it on the bid list for the DOT.”
The bid on the segment of B-15 west of US 65 was $1,154,671, about $22,000 or 3.8% over the estimate, while the segment east of US 65 was $1,095,264, or just under $71,000 over the estimate. The supervisors unanimously approved both projects.