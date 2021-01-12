Cerro Gordo supervisors approve condition offer for City of Clear Lake to purchase property to turn into playground
Artist's rendering of the Everybody Plays playground project from the group's Facbeook page
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved a conditional offer from the City of Clear Lake to purchase the county’s maintenance garage at 109 South 15th Street for $250,000.
The property which is adjacent to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center is proposed to be developed into a future city park that would include an inclusive playground that provides children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.
Supervisor Casey Callanan thanked county staff for working with Clear Lake on the details of the sale. “I think they’ve been trying to accomplish this for quite some time, and it wouldn’t have happened without you guys helping out. It will be a good win for everybody.”
Supervisor Chris Watts says he’s glad to see this project be accomplished. “That playground they’ve been working on for years over there, and they’ve had several locations in mind, and this place will be a perfect fit once they demolish our old warehouse.”
The supervisors also set February 2nd as the public hearing date for the proposed sale.