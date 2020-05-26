Cerro Gordo supervisors approve budget amendment
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved their second amendment to this fiscal year’s budget that ends June 30th. Cities and counties typically make final amendments to their budgets prior to the end of the fiscal year.
County budget director Heather Mathre says the county is making a $1.4 million adjustment in overall spending in the amendment, mainly because of the new secondary roads building project. “We have taken in some sale property that we’re putting towards that building, and we also have some reserves in a few different funds that we are transferring into this capital project area to spend on the new building. That’s the reason for the deficit spending there.”
The supervisors unanimously approved the budget amendment.