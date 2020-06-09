Cerro Gordo supervisors approve bid to pave parking lot extension at courthouse
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved a bid at their meeting today to pave an extension of the courthouse parking lot.
The county had purchased the property located at 130 2nd Northwest in 2018 for just over $35,000. Cerro Gordo County director of administrative services Tom Meyer says more parking is needed at the courthouse. “There are times during the year with elections and jury trials, parking had become somewhat problematic around the building. We purchased it for that reason.”
Wicks Construction of Decorah was the low bidder for the project at $68,762.50. That bid was $1462 below the engineer’s estimated cost. The supervisors unanimously approve the bid.
Construction is slated to be completed by August 21st.